By Lyonel Doherty

Six-year-old Robbie Affleck wants to be a dancer, but he knows he has to eat healthy, so he’s going to be a farmer for now.

Affleck is among a dozen students from Oliver Elementary School who is taking part in the “Young Farmer” program that teaches them how to grow food and sell it come harvest time.

Affleck received a budget of $48 to grow carrots and tomatoes.

Callie Affleck said she wants to be a farmer to earn some money.

“It’s important to eat local foods because farmers in Oliver can make more money.

She noted that if people are shipping food, it wastes gasoline and pollutes the earth.

Seven-year-old Anissa Khodarahmi agreed, saying growing local is better than getting food from the store “because they come on planes and airplanes ploot.” (She means pollute.)

Isaac Jones, who took part in the program last year, said it’s a good working opportunity for kids. The 11 year old is growing carrots, zucchini, beans, lettuce and squash.

“I’ve learned that you need to have space that’s big enough for your produce, not a small box but a garden.”

His sister Zoe Jones said she wants to grow enough food to sell and make money. Here is her unedited quote: “I like microgreens because you can gut thum in your smoothee and samwich and salid.”

Zoe said she wants to share her produce with other people.

Eight-year-old Ryder Yorke said he had a wonderful time growing food with his mom and dad. “I helped feed my family,” he noted.

Joshua Speed, 6, is growing watermelon, corn, potatoes, squash and carrots.

“I want to help my mom grow vegetables so we don’t have to buy them,” he said.

He wants to be a young farmer because “it’s good for my brain and my community.”

Kayla Koteles said her carrots didn’t grow very well last year. Instead of being straight, they turned out the size of marbles, she explained.

But this year she plans to make sure the sun hits all of her plants.