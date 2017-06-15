Young chef takes home bronze from Skills Canada

By Dan Walton

The Oliver teen representing British Columbian culinary at this year’s Skills Canada National Competition won the bronze medal.

Seventeen-year-old Siobhan Detkavich, who’s a chef-in-training in Grade 12 at Southern Okanagan Secondary School, was representing the province on the national stage last month. Earlier in the year, her impressive performances allowed her to advance through the regional and provincial qualifying rounds. Then last month, she travelled to Winnipeg, Manitoba to face off against her culinary counterparts from the other provinces and territories (except Nova Scotia and Newfoundland).

“It was really cool seeing all that diversity come into one area,” she said. “I’ve never met anyone from Nunavut or PEI before.”

Detkavich’s reputation as an impressive chef followed her to Winnipeg, where other young chefs were warning to watch out for British Columbia. She wore a stern game face, “but inside I was so nervous – I even danced at one point to get the nerves off my back.”

For Detkavich’s birthday, she was given a custom jacket by the chef who she apprentices under at Hester Creek’s Terrafina Restaurant. The jacket has a symbol representing the Okanagan, which she proudly showed off by wearing it at the Skills Canada competition.

“With so many people watching you and the pressure to represent your entire province – you just have to make the best of it.”

Beyond their ability to perfectly prepare plates of food, competitors were judged on their professional attire, cleanliness and ability to reduce waste.

Detkavich’s performance was strong enough to earn her a podium finish, but her use of eggs may have docked her a few points.

“I’ve never been screwed over so hard by eggs,” she said of the meticulous challenges.

But in the end, the contest only strengthened her abilities.

“I’m really good at poaching salmon now.”

And the intensity of the competitions forced her to become even more efficient with her time.

“What’s cooking while you’re cooking?” is her multi-tasking philosophy.

Winning the gold medal was Manitoba, and silver went to Alberta.

“The girl from Manitoba definitely deserved it, she put in a lot of hours and her plates looked really good,” Detkavich said.

The event attracted over 10,000 spectators. When Detkavich wasn’t busy with the culinary contest, she had a chance to watch some of the competitions that involve other trades.

Skills Canada, she said, is doing a very effective job attracting the youth towards the trades.