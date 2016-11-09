I’ve been reading of folks’ unhappiness with the sounds of cars trying out Area 27’s fantastic race track.

Well, all I can say is get used to it, cause you ain’t heard nothing yet! When the track is really up and running, with days of practice and finally the big day of racing, probably two hours or more for the main event. You’re gonna want ear protectors.

But let’s think of that “Vrrrooom as the sound of money. Yep, that’s right. Where are all those thousands of motor racing fans going to be staying while here to enjoy the racing? Do we even know how many race days there are going to be? Has anyone from our Town council met with Area 27 management to discuss their plans?

Have the business folks of Oliver sat down and thought of the potential of a large hotel, probably four storeys, with secure, covered parking for the expensive toys many of the motor racing fans drive?

Racing events will bring many fans to Oliver and many of them will return to holiday or extend their visit. As a racing fan myself, I’ve travelled all of Canada and parts of the US to experience various races.

I don’t think our little town has any idea what a draw a motor race will be. I hope the Chronicle will assign a reporter to do a steady follow-up as Area 27 progresses and the future of racing becomes a positive in our thoughts.

Herb Moore, Oliver