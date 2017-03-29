‘Yes’ sign vandalism taken to new heights

On Thursday, March 16 a “Yes National Park” sign was installed close to the junction of Highway 3 and Nighthawk Road.

During the early hours of Sunday, March 19 well organized people took a chain saw to the supporting posts of the billboard the sign was mounted on. This toppled the billboard and allowed access to the sign which was then slashed with a sharp instrument.

This was no random act of vandalism; it was a vicious and bullying act, committed in the dark of night, on private property, destroying a privately owned infrastructure.

Over the years 60 small yes park signs have been erected in various areas. Each one has been removed. A few were removed from the site but most were thrown aside as litter. This showed disrespect for a differing point of view and an equal disrespect for the land adjacent to the sign.

Seeing the rage expressed in this bullying act of vandalism makes me wonder where the perpetrators will draw the line.

Lee McFadyen, Cawston

PS: Sixty “Yes” signs quietly removed at night during the last 12 months, while all of the original 22 “No” signs are still in place after almost 10 years.