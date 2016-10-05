Regarding the letter I sent to you in May about big, noisy transport trucks parking on Station Street, the response was a call from your staff explaining to me that this street would soon be closed to traffic and so the issue would go away.

Well, that was poppycock, was it not? The signage and the efforts by the much maligned bylaw officer helped to reduce this nuisance a great deal, however, did not completely stop the practice.

The article in the Chronicle stated that the mayor did not receive any complaints regarding this noise and big rig parking. Strange what a selective memory does for one’s ego.

This bylaw officer did a great job and should have been left to do his job without the hypocrisy and grandstanding by the mayor and his friends.

In my humble opinion the wrong person resigned.

Yesterday I walked station street and Lions Park. What an awful mess!

I expect you are all quite pleased that your friends will not be offended by our past, professional bylaw officer and can foul up our town unchallenged, again.

Brian Kettlewell, Oliver