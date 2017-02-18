WOW Trade Show turns heads

WOW Trade Show turns heads

Tracy Hindson gets her palm read by Zsuzsanna Bakonyi at the Mainly for Women Trade Show in the Oliver Community Centre today. (Lyonel Doherty photo)
Is a new hotel for Oliver in the works? Time will only tell. Here, Zsuzsanna Bakonyi reads the cards for Town Councillor Maureen Doerr. (Lyonel Doherty photos)

Town Councillor Maureen Doerr looked into her future at the Mainly For Women Trade Show today at the Oliver Community Centre.

She had her palm read by Zsuzsanna Bakonyi and hoped the cards would reveal something exciting for the Town, such as a new hotel. We’ll see if that comes true.

The show offered a variety of services and wares to enhance people’s lives, and many women (and men) learned something new. For example, Diane Worth demonstrated how to knit with your arms.

The ladies from Beyond Bliss offered the Chronicle editor a makeover, but he graciously passed on that one.

Diane Worth demonstrates how to knit with your arms at the Mainly For Women Trade Show in the Oliver Community Centre today.

 

 

