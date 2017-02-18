WOW Trade Show turns heads

Town Councillor Maureen Doerr looked into her future at the Mainly For Women Trade Show today at the Oliver Community Centre.

She had her palm read by Zsuzsanna Bakonyi and hoped the cards would reveal something exciting for the Town, such as a new hotel. We’ll see if that comes true.

The show offered a variety of services and wares to enhance people’s lives, and many women (and men) learned something new. For example, Diane Worth demonstrated how to knit with your arms.

The ladies from Beyond Bliss offered the Chronicle editor a makeover, but he graciously passed on that one.