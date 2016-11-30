WOW has big impact in Oliver

WOW is a group of very dedicated women who believe in giving back to their community. Their purpose is to “enrich the lives of women and children in our community and beyond.”

The funds generated by the fundraiser, Mainly for Women Trade Show held every February are donated to organizations such as Desert Sun Counselling, a citizenship scholarship for a student graduating from the Oliver secondary school and a bursary for a woman who through circumstances needs to return to the workforce for further education or courses.

Other fundraisers are held throughout the year: a Bridge Social in the fall, A Christmas auction, and this year a new fundraiser held in June, Wine It Up.

Community services performed by WOW include donations of park benches placed in strategic places, weeding and caring for the gardens to the entrance of McKinney Place. A CPR course is held each spring. We have peeled vegetables at the Okanagan Gleaners and filled bags of dried vegetables to be sent to countries in need. The ladies also serve tea at special events at the senior’s centre.

Other projects that have benefited from our donations are Sun Fun, the Oliver Food Bank, Highway to Healing, Air Cadets, the Oliver Library, the literacy program, dictionaries for primary grades, Safe House, hospice and spontaneous requests.

WOW is a non-profit service club meeting every third Tuesday of the month, September until June. Any woman interested in becoming a member may contact WOW through the website www.wowoliver.org or Sally at 250-498-0104, or Julia at 250-485-0644.

The ladies in the group are enthusiastic, supportive, community minded and would like to welcome you to join us.

Sally Franks, Oliver