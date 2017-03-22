Woman donates locks for cancer patients

An Oliver hairdresser was brought to tears last week when a longtime client donated her locks for cancer patients.

Monica Nemes from Innervisions was “very touched” by the “sweet gesture” of 24-year-old Nicole Mitchell who agreed to have her long hair cut off to help breast cancer patients on their road to recovery.

It was particularly heartwarming for Nemes because she is a breast cancer survivor, and called herself the “hairless hairdresser” for some time.

Mitchell and her mom, Kim Teichrib, have been Nemes’ clients for many years. Recently Mitchell decided to donate some of her hair to women suffering from breast cancer. During cancer treatment, many women lose their hair, but the Canadian Cancer Society collects donated hair and is able to make wigs for patients.

Mitchell donated 10 inches last week.

“It’s just hair,” she said. “Because my hair has been so processed, this is probably the best thing.”

Mitchell said Nemes means a lot to her, and she wants to help people who are going through a rough time.

Nemes was so touched that she said, “I’m going to cry.”