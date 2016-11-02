Wolf Creek hosts big block party

Recently, residents from six different streets that form a big block in the Wolf Creek area of Oliver met for the first block party held in the neighbourhood in over 20 years.

People brought food items to share and donations for the local food bank, plus enjoyed hot fresh popcorn, hot chocolate and coffee and other snacks provided through a neighbourhood grant funded by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan.

The grant was applied for in September by two Coyote Street residents in an effort to get to know others living in the area and build a stronger sense of community among neighbours.

“We have lived on this street for over five years and I only know a few families,” said co-organizer Carol Sheridan. “I want my daughters to walk to school and feel safe in their own neighbourhood. It’s nice when neighbours can feel comfortable asking each other for help and enjoy each others company.

Co-organizer Nicole Kreisel moved to this area of Oliver this year.

“I wanted to help put this together because I believe in building that sense of community where you live. I think people really enjoyed it.”

Under sunny skies children and youth played hockey and other games together on the street and were even invited to check out each others’ backyards. Adults sat in lawn chairs and stood in groups, chatting and getting to know each other, including some who had lived on the same block for decades but had never met.

One of the major successes of the event was a unanimous decision by those in attendance to hold a block party again in June 2017.

Everyone pitched in to clean up together. Organizers would like to thank Oliver Parks and Recreation and MonsterJump for their support and to all the block residents who came out to enjoy the event and do what they could to make the afternoon a success.

For more information about the neighbourhood grant, visit www.cfso.net

Contributed