Wine flows as large crowd turns out for Festival of the Grape

The sun was shining and the wine was flowing as thousands of people turned out for the Festival of the Grape in Oliver on Sunday.

The Grape Stomp is always a popular event and the competition was fierce.

Many wineries from throughout the South Okanagan had tasting booths and thousands of people strolled around sampling the best of the best.

There was also live music and plenty of activities for children.

(Richard McGuire photos)