Willowbrook residents asked to boil water

Willowbrook residents are advised to boil their water.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and Interior Health Authority are upgrading the current Water Quality Advisory to a Boil Water Notice (BWN).

The upgraded notice is in response to an emergency situation that has resulted in the loss of water pressure throughout the entire system.

The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice.

RDOS Public Works staff and contractors are responding in an effort to have the system up and running as soon as possible.

Residents are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, oral hygiene and food preparation/cooking purposes. Water should be brought to full boil and allowed to boil for at least 1 minute.

The RDOS would also like to remind all business owners/operators (bed and breakfasts) and public facilities operators that it is their responsibility to notify their customers of the Boil Water Notice.