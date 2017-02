I would like to thank all of the paramedics who attended to my husband on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Despite their incredible efforts to save him he sadly passed from this life.

To the RCMP officer who attended the scene, thank you for your compassion and consideration.

Last, but not least, my heartfelt thanks to Reverend Patrick Reid for coming immediately upon my request to offer comfort and prayers for both Grant and myself and who stayed until I was calm. God bless you all.

Maureen Bott, Oliver