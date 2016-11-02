Where is the compassion?

What Park Place residents have had to endure over the past three years is shameful.

The insurance company and the engineers involved should take a close look at how these residents have been impacted by what has transpired, or should we say, what hasn’t.

Sometimes these big companies are so busy and focused on their work that they don’t realize the hardship being caused.

Look what has happened to Park Place residents – they have lost their homes, investments, peace of mind and health. They can never get those three years back, and several of them will never get anything back because they died.

We don’t blame the strata council for taking this matter to court, and we hope they win. We also hope the judge has a few choice words for some people.

Park Place office manager Linda Gergely hit the nail on the head when she said that insurance companies always seem to find a reason not to pay, despite the fact you’ve been paying premiums for years. There should be tougher regulations against that.

Can you imagine being saddled with mortgage payments when you can’t even live in and enjoy your condominium? What a terrible situation to be in.

We have to commend local developer David Perehudoff for stepping up and trying to help these residents move back in via an occupancy permit. If his engineers can make this happen and Park Place is safe and habitable again, this will make some companies look silly.

Sadly, many of the residents won’t be moving back in because waiting three years has resulted in various lifestyle changes. You can’t expect things to be the same after this much upheaval.

Where has compassion gone in this society? We see it lost in big business, lost in the court system, and blowing in the wind elsewhere.

Perhaps it’s time to create a government “ministry of compassion” to oversee how people are treated in situations like this, and to make things right.

Lyonel Doherty, editor