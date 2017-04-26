Where are the sidewalks?

My husband and I walk most every day and on April 19 we headed out earlier than normal.

We saw all the school children on route to their day of learning. As we made our loop we ended up on School Avenue in front of the elementary school and turned onto Spartan Street along the playing field.

Why is there not a sidewalk along this section? We passed a lot of youngsters heading to school, some walking, some riding bicycles, some on skateboards and scooters. All of them were on the road and cars needed to stop or go around, and I saw two or three times in that stretch that I was concerned for the safety of the children and those driving.

I have seen new parks and walkways go in over the last year or two and although they are nice and provide safe walking through them, where is the safe walking around the school?

Town of Oliver, do you not see this as a necessary issue? Sidewalks around schools? Come on, get with it.

Kathy Zanatta, Oliver