Weight room to be closed during final renovations

The weight room at the Oliver Recreation Centre will be closed as of Oct. 6 to make way for final renovations.

The community weight room will be closed as of October 6 for the final stage of renovations.

The weight room is slated to reopen some time in mid-November.

A few key pieces of equipment will be moved into Meeting Room 1 temporarily until this project is completed. Members and those who wish to drop in will be able to do so during office hours only. Staff will be temporarily suspending all fitness passes as of October 6. The time lost will be added back on to your pass once you decide to return to the centre.

During the renovation period, staff apologize for any inconvenience and offer sincere thanks for your patience and support.

