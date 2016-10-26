We did ask for the prison

I must disagree with part of your recent editorial in the Oliver Chronicle.

In the last paragraph you state that “We didn’t ask for the prison.” Prior to being elected to council, I recall that the mayors of both Oliver and Osoyoos, both regional directors and Chief Louie travelled to Victoria to lobby the provincial government to choose Oliver as the location for the new correctional centre.

The reason for that trip is now becoming evident – 87 new children in our three Oliver schools, a robust real estate market and new housing developments. And this activity is prior to the correction centre even being open or fully staffed.

As a councillor I can say without reservation that I want these new families living in Oliver, contributing to our community and supporting our local economy.

With regard to policing costs, the Town of Oliver put forward a resolution at the recent UBCM asking the provincial government to consider a more gradual cost increase for policing when a community exceeds 5,000 in population.

The resolution was debated and passed by UBCM and will now go to Victoria for consideration with the full endorsement of all BC municipalities.

There is no logical reason that policing costs should more than double when any community, as an example, goes from 4,900 to 5,050 in population.

Larry Schwartzenberger, Oliver