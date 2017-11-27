Water, sewer rates going up

By Lyonel Doherty

Expect to pay more for water and sewer in Oliver next year.

Town council has directed staff to bring forward a water user rate amendment bylaw with a three per cent increase.

At the same budget meeting, council also gave a nod to a four per cent increase in the sewer user rate.

But Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan said there is still a possibility the rate increases could change depending on further discussion.

Cowan said the three per cent increase in the water user rates is in line with a resolution that council passed last year – that the rates be increased to three per cent for 2018 and 2019, and then two per cent for 2020-2022.

Chief Financial Officer Devon Wannop said the increase is due to operational, capital funding and future debt obligation needs.

Wannop mentioned that council directed staff to implement an annual canal/Gallagher Lake siphon rehabilitation increase over the next five years.

Wannop noted that 2018 budgeted costs for administration, service and supply, distribution, and pumping power costs are higher than in 2017.

For the 2018 fiscal year, the Town is anticipating spending $3.6 million on capital projects, the largest being the Gallagher Lake siphon repair project. He projected a $3.5 million increase in debt that the Town would incur for Gallagher Lake.

Wannop said 2018 will see about $893,500 in sewer capital expenditures, including a solar array photovoltaics project at the sewage treatment plant for $300,000, and Station Street sewer upgrades for $430,000.

Wannop said a one per cent increase in user fees and parcel taxes equates to a revenue increase of $9,821. This equates to a $3.40 annual increase to a single family home.