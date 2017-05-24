Water breach shuts down system 4

Due to the recent flood water breach at Hester Creek and Tinhorn Creek, the Town of Oliver has now shut down irrigation system 4.

The shutdown is to protect canal infrastructure from the significant debris and silt that entered the canal last weekend.

If customers in Irrigation System 4, 5, 6 and 7 require spray water it can be accessed at system 5, at Roads 13, 16, and 22.

To rehabilitate the canal there will be no irrigation water available for systems 4, 5, 6, and 7 until at least May 28.

All domestic water in all systems are operating normally. Irrigation systems 1 and 2 will also see no disruption in service.

The Town of Oliver is currently cleaning out the debris that flowed into the canal at Road 7 (from Tinhorn Creek) and from Hester Creek at Road 11.

Crews are also watching the creeks and continuing clean-up with excavators, backhoe, and hydro-vac trucks. The Town will be requesting additional equipment from the province to work at the Road 11 outfall.

Debris extends north of Road 7 south to Road 11.