Watch for scams, Oliver seniors warned

By Lyonel Doherty

Many Oliver seniors are wiser about scams and fraudulent behaviour, thanks to Rick Dellebuur from Crime Stoppers.

The coordinator visited the Oliver Senior Centre on Monday to warn people about fraud artists and the methods they use to swindle folks out of their hard-earned money.

In 2013, there were 45,143 complaints filed in relation to mass marketing fraud, with reported losses of nearly $60 million. That figure has grown to $76 million today, Dellebuur said.

The former RCMP officer said fraud has sucked in fewer victims today, but has raked in more money.

He noted the target audience consists of people ages 50 to 69.

The top five mass marketing fraud scams reported by Canadians in 2013 were: service scams, job offer scams, emergency scams, merchandise scams, and prize lottery scams.

One such service scam is the computer virus, whereas people call you up and offer to fix the problem for a fee.

“If you feel that something is not right, chances are they aren’t,” Dellebuur said.

The coordinator told the tale of a local police officer who was told that he won a big monetary prize, but he had to send $500 in taxes to claim the award.

Dellebuur said the officer talked the solicitor down to $200 and then told him he was talking to a police officer. A few choice words were exchanged and the call ended.

“Never pay for prizes, and you shouldn’t have to pay taxes on them,” Dellebuur said.

The coordinator also warned his audience about merchandise scams, noting there are a lot of stolen products showing up on Craigslist and Kijiji.

He also warned people to be cautious about job offer scams, particularly when the company is making travel arrangements and asks for your credit card number to pay for it.

“Know who you’re dealing with, and (only) deal with reputable companies.”

If you’re shopping online, use a credit card with a small limit, he advised.

Dellebuur also suggested that people change their personal identification numbers (PINs) now and then.

The former cop urged people to get into the habit of checking their bank accounts and statements to monitor their transactions, some of which may not be legitimate.

He also cautioned people about using solo automatic teller machines (ATMs) that are used at different locations and for different events. He said the ones used at banking institutions are more secure and safe.

Dellebuur said people even have to be careful using some point-of-sale terminals in stores. He noted there have been cases where criminals come in to the store and exchange these devices with their own. Later, they retrieve them and record people’s information from inside. Once again, check your bank statements, he warned.

Dellebuur said he never checks his bank account unless he’s using his own Wi-Fi account at home. He cautioned that using free Wi-Fi sites can result in people monitoring what you are looking at online.

Dellebuur also cautioned seniors about fake emails (and calls) from Revenue Canada. One time he receiving a notice that he was supposed to get $180 back on his taxes. The problem was he didn’t even file a return yet.

“They (scammers) don’t have to take anything from me personally, but they take it behind my back.”

Dellebuur said another scam making the rounds is bogus rental properties, where scammers send you photos of rentals that aren’t really available. Some victims find this out after they send the money.

And for all the lovelorn and lovesick people out there, be careful who you court online.

Dellebuur said one fellow was corresponding with a lady whom he wanted to meet. So he sent her money to visit him. On the day she was due to arrive, he received word that she was in an accident and needed money for lawyer’s fees and damages.

The moral of the story: don’t be scammed out of love.