Watch for criminals casing neighbourhoods, police advise

By Lyonel Doherty

The Oliver RCMP is advising residents to watch out for suspicious people casing their neighbourhoods.

Police have seen an increase in calls for service regarding break and enters to both residential and business properties. As a result, they ask people to be vigilant in reporting suspicious behaviour.

Sergeant Blain Gervais said commercial and residential break-ins along with an increase in thefts of motor vehicles have been reported during the past few weeks.

“Often the offender will steal a vehicle and use it to commit a break and enter. The items being stolen are chosen with the idea they can be sold or traded for illicit drugs.”

Chip Sabyan from Sabyan Automotive said someone cut the locks to his gate last Friday and stole a vehicle.

The thief also stole the keys to 20 other vehicles and vandalized one to the tune of $15,000, he pointed out.

Police subsequently contacted him about some stolen equipment they recovered, but it wasn’t his.

Sabyan said last week’s break-in was the worst he experienced in 10 years, so now he’s beefing up security at his shop.

Gervais said the RCMP is reminding people to watch for persons that appear to be canvassing neighborhoods for the opportunity to commit crime.

“If the suspicious person is in a vehicle, try to get a photo, a licence plate number and any description(s) of the occupants, but do so from a safe distance to preserve your own safety,” he said.

The commander noted the South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Target Enforcement Unit from Penticton is being consulted in order to assist in locating and arresting the people responsible.

“It is believed there is more than one group of people involved and they are travelling throughout the South Okanagan region,” Gervais said.

People are reminded to keep all entrances and garages well-lit at night. In addition, they are advised to mark valuable items for identification and watch out for their neighbours’ property too.

Do not leave keys and valuables in your vehicle. Remember, lock it or lose it.