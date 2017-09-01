Washington State fire prompts closure of Cathedral Lakes park

The regional district has sent out the following bulletin:

The Diamond Creek fire has crossed from Washington State into Canada between Cathedral and Manning Provincial Parks. The area is popular for hiking, fishing and other recreational activities.

Everyone is advised to stay out of the backcountry between Cathedral and Manning Provincial Parks and south of Placer Mountain while this fire is active.

At this time no private property or structures are identified at immediate risk.

The Diamond Creek fire originated on July 23 in the Paysayten Wilderness of Washington state, approximately 10 km south of the Canada/U.S. border. The fire crossed into BC near Border Lake on August 30.

BC Parks has shut down all of Cathedral Provincial Park due to the risk of this fire. Trails in the backcountry area between Cathedral and Manning Provincial Parks include Flat Top Mountain, Trappers Lake, the Centennial Trail, Monument 83, Border Lake and the Paysayten River Trail outside of Manning Park.

Trail users within Manning Park are advised to remain on alert for any change in conditions.