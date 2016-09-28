How should we describe the vindictive gossip junkie that is caught committing an unwanted behaviour and or offence by a policing authority and chooses to refuse to accept responsibility to his or her behaviour? How should we describe this person who would rather harass the policing authority on social media by fabricating accusations against the policing authority involved in dealing with the individual?

Example one: The individual that is “caught” ignoring local bylaws with full knowledge and understanding to his behaviour and believes because he lives in the community, pays taxes, is vindictive and capable of fabricating malicious accusations against the policing authority that caught him. Most children do not behave this way!

Example two is vindictive gossip junkies sitting in a vehicle in a local park with a young male child in the front passenger seat, an adult male in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, and are observed giving the finger and swearing at the policing authority patrolling the park.

When the policing authority stops and attempts to question the adult male in the driver seat of the vehicle about his behaviour in front of a young child, the driver of the vehicle is then observed by the policing authority with his pants open with his groin area exposed and a large amount of cash on the steering column of the vehicle.

The male then becomes belligerent and starts swearing and yelling at the policing authority, “you are invading me.”

When asked to leave the park the vindictive gossip junkie alleges he is being harassed, drives to the RCMP detachment with his fellow vindictive gossip junkie and attempts to fabricate a false accusation toward the policing authority that witnessed the unacceptable behaviour.

The vindictive gossip junkies observed in the vehicle decided to repeatedly harass the policing authority and attempted to harass his supervisor and Town employees for several weeks after the initial incident occurred.

The policing authority reasonably determined the behaviour exhibited by the vindictive gossip junkie is not appropriate in a public family park and had reasonable grounds to instruct him to leave the park when the first incident occurred.

During the several harassment incidents that were ongoing over a period of time, directed toward the policing authority and his employer, it is noted and documented that the young male child was present on every occasion and exposed to the behaviour exhibited by the known vindictive gossip junkies.

The gossip junkies would repeatedly exit the vehicle to harass the policing authority in a local park, and on every occasion the young male child was sitting in the vehicle unattended with the windows rolled up in high heat temperatures. On one occasion the child was unattended for 40 minutes.

The gossip junkie in question has been observed on more than one occasion harassing other park users and several complaints have been brought forward to the policing authority regarding behaviour exhibited by the known gossip junkie, subject to a pending investigation.

Example three is the vindictive gossip junkie that had been previously observed in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle and was later photographed checking out the security of a food kiosk in a local park.

On other occasions this gossip junkie was observed expressing various behaviours by acting out verbal and physical expressions that are reasonably believed to be a concern to the safety of the policing authority and is suspected to be reasonably consistent with possible controlled substance use and or possession of an illegal narcotic and use.

On August 4 this vindictive gossip junkie was observed in a local park just after 9 p.m. acting out a disturbing behaviour by physical expression that the policing authority deemed reasonably suspicious.

When approached the vindictive gossip junkie started crawling around on his hands and knees around a park table stating “I’m scared of you kicking me out of the park.”

The gossip junkie then started to pick pieces of white tissue paper out of the grass and attempted to sniff the pieces of paper.

The policing authority deemed the behaviour exhibited by the gossip junkie to be not within the social norm.

The policing authority informed the gossip junkie the park is closed at dusk and asked him to leave the park.

Based on the observed physical and verbal behaviour exhibited by this gossip junkie, on more than one occasion, the policing authority had reasonable grounds to believe the individual could be a threat to himself and or the public and had reasonable grounds to ask the gossip junkie to leave the park.

These examples are intended to bring awareness to the public regarding replies and or comments by individuals to news stories/articles and are on social media volunteering incriminating information about themselves.

Before we read and form personal opinions to replies and or comments regarding news stories in our local paper and on social media websites, just keep in mind there just might be something going on behind the scene with the vindictive gossip junkie that the policing authority can’t disclose to the public regarding the gossip junkie replying and commenting on local news stories.

It is always rewarding in the policing world when vindictive gossip junkies offer volunteered incriminating information and admission of guilt to their behaviour and or offence they have committed by replying and commenting on news stories and the comments confirm and or support policing authority incident reports and pending investigation files regarding documented behaviour, incidents and or offences.

We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful community such as Oliver. I have a family history in this area that dates back to the late 1800s.

I returned to the Oliver area to witness problems in this community that I do not appreciate and expressed my concerns.

When asked to take on the task of bylaw enforcement in Oliver I did-not hesitate to accept this opportunity.

I hope to see more initiative in our beautiful community from local residents to ensure we can walk around on our local streets, our children can play in our local parks freely and we do not have to be constantly concerned for public safety based on observed and noted problems in our community.

Donald Lowndes, former bylaw enforcement officer