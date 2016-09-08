VIDEO: Karaoke Extravaganza is Mike Carter’s payback for surviving cancer

Last year Oliver resident Mike Carter was diagnosed first with lymphoma and then colon cancer. After enduring chemotherapy, he was found to be free of cancer. As his “payback,” he organized a two-day Karaoke Extravaganza on the Labour Day weekend in Oliver and brought in karaoke singers from around the valley. Unfortunately, attendance was sparse on the Sunday when we attended, but there were still some talented singers. Runs 7:58. (Video by Richard McGuire, digital editor, Osoyoos Times for the Oliver Chronicle)