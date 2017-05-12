Vaseux Lake rising

Vaseux Lake is rising, and residents are advised to keep a close eye on the water’s edge this weekend.

Continued high water has created localized flooding for areas across the regional district. Lake levels are rising, and more thunderstorms could increase the flood potential.

Many homes on Vaseaux Lake are close to the water, and the regional district warns residents to anticipate rising levels this weekend.

Sand and sandbags have been delivered to Sundial Road if residents need to shore up any areas.

If you require sandbags, please visit the RDOS website for the location of sand and sandbag depots closest to you. If you do not see a location close to you, call the Emergency Operations Centre at 250-492-0237 or toll free at 1-877-610-3737.

For after-hours emergencies, please call the Provincial Emergency Program at 1-800-663-3456.