Van man’s brother reaching out to help

It has come to our attention that a certain person and vehicle is parked at the north end of Vaseux Lake.

He’s a dear older brother who through my conversation with him is parked there of his own choice, not because he has to.

I offered to help him get into a motel. He said he didn’t need help or financial help because he’s capable of paying for his own motel. He says he chooses to be on the side of the road.

His own 48-year-old son gave him a home to stay in, but he screwed that up.

Please pray for the saviour to reveal himself to my brother.

David Campbell, Olalla