‘Van man’ clarifies his story about Charter of Rights

I would like to begin with a sincere apology to Dan Walton, readers and the RCMP members.

It was not the Oliver RCMP detachment overturning rocks looking for feces. It was actually nearby residents who were the culprits that have harassed me from beginning to end while my van was stopped there.

It’s not that I had no other place to go, I have an illegitimate family residing nearby in Oliver.

And being born a bastard in Oliver on December 12, 1948, I soon was to become known as a heathen, walking the walk, talking the talk. That’s my apolitical career. Like what I was doing soon after on arrival at the lake approximately July 22. This particular spot was searched out ahead of time by my team. I planned on camping at that location for no longer than two weeks while I was promoting memberships for my apolitical party.

The first RCMP officer from the Oliver detachment said “enough Gord,” but I carried on anyway, also explaining to him how I was evicted from my previous residence which left me without a civic address other than my location on Google. So Highway 97 then had become my address. And to the constable as I explained, Vaseux Lake provided a deep pool of H2O so I could be doing my therapy for my shoulder which was recently dislocated, and the therapy also helps with the severe trauma I endure from being continually badgered by the RCMP.

Before moving back to the Oliver area, I downsized my apolitical and personal belongings into a parked 1994 white Pontiac transport van minding its own business. I’m going to make my van famous.

“Enough of all that” is what two constables, a highway patrol and the parks lady said.

Long story short, other than one officer and two nearby residents, I felt like I was treated royally great.

It was a neighbouring resident whom I quacked and not ever would I disrespect the law and quack them. The quacking was directed to people only on the motel side of the lake.

Where I confused the reporter I also apologize and put the blame on my anxiety. I tend to be loud and a little obnoxious in my delivery of the evidence against that one officer, and in hindsight I can see how it would have been interpreted and subsequently delivered by the paper.

“Alright your time’s up, get out of there,” the officer said, waking me and saying, “Give me your driver’s licence.”

So regardless of my right to be stopped where I was he used two parking tickets to kick my butt to the next rest stop, as a result of an orchestrated plot to install a ‘no overnight parking’ sign – that’s what this story is about. Section 7 of the Charter and the right to be free.

I’m not guilty of the overnight parking offences. In order to deal properly with Section 7 and the tickets I received from one particular officer, I will proceed with a formal complaint against him to get the evidence I need to protect the Charter rights.

– Gordon ‘429’ Campbell, Hwy 97