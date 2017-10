A vehicle fire on Secrest Hill Road this morning is being treated as suspicious.

Oliver Fire Department spokesman Rob Graham said they responded to a van on fire after 6 am.

“There were no occupants. The vehicle is believed┬áto have been sitting at the location for a couple of days,” he said.

Graham noted the fire was contained to the van.

“The cause is suspicious and will be under investigation.”

The Chronicle is waiting for a response from RCMP.