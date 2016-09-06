Valley-wide drag racing ‘rumble’ revisits Osoyoos airport

The Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) is getting set to host the 7th annual Car Club Challenge. Drag racers from car clubs near and far are invited to line ‘em up, race it out and see who takes home the glory for their club.

This year looks to be even more exciting than last.

Joining the Okanagan Rodtiques (Penticton), the Coachmasters (Oliver), the Kelowna Kustoms (Kelowna) and the Cam Jammers (Vernon) are the Cactus Jalopies (Osoyoos). So far a three-way tie of two wins each have been logged into the history books for Rodtiques, Coachmasters, and Kelowna Kustoms. There’s no doubt that the other two clubs will be geared up to take home the win for year seven.

The 2015 race boasted over 100 drivers, all aching to run their rides to the max for the crowd’s entertainment. You never know who can be a drag racer. You may be surprised to see your friend, neighbour, or your hometown friend revving it, ripping it and flying down the track in the name of fun.

Registration will be open at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24. Practice runs will be held from approximately 3 p.m. Gates open at 9 a.m. Sunday, September 25. Admission is $10, 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. All racers and vehicles must pass safety inspection, so show up early to get a couple of test runs in. Eliminations begin around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Concessions are available on site. Grand stands are available, but fill up quickly on rumble day. Fans can bring their own lawn chair, or the early birds can back up their trucks to Red Neck Row for the best seats at the finish line.

Only two more race days are left for the 2016 season. October 9 marks closing day for WCRA.

Visit www.winecountryracing.ca for more information.

By Shana Cachola