Unsightly property concerns Town and police

The Town of Oliver is working with a landowner to bring a downtown property into compliance with the Good Neighbour Bylaw.

A former pawn shop on Bank Avenue is under scrutiny for its unsightly appearance (accumulation of rubbish and weeds on the property).

“To respect the confidential nature of the property in question, I cannot provide specifics outside of a closed council meeting,” said Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich.

She would not confirm how many complaints have been received or what action the Town has taken in this matter.

“In general terms the Town of Oliver is working with the property owner to bring the property into compliance with the Good Neighbour Bylaw 1357.”

Vaykovich referred to the section on property maintenance that prohibits the accumulation of unsightly weeds and rubbish.

In the meantime, local RCMP are also keeping an eye on the property. Sergeant Blaine Gervais said there is drug activity at this location.

“There are people living there who are involved in ongoing investigations who we speak with on a regular basis.”

Vaykovich said if the property does not come into compliance an order is served by registered mail with specific instructions to remedy the situation within 10 days from the delivery of the notice.

“The Town of Oliver has the authority to remedy the property if the owner does not bring the property into compliance,” she pointed out.

Vaykovich said all costs to remedy the property and buildings is borne by the property owner.