Uncork the Sun and rock and roll in Oliver

“Uncork the Sun” and celebrate the summer wine festival in Oliver on Friday, August 18.

From 6-10 pm in Oliver Community Park discover the exciting outdoor concert and wine tasting event hosted by Oliver Parks & Recreation in partnership with the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association (OOWA) and the Oliver Tourism Association (OTA).

Uncork the Sun is the official fundraiser for the Oliver Sunshine Festival, which provides a day of free entertainment for the whole family on August 19.

“It will be a pleasure to showcase the products of the wineries of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country at this annual event that draws both locals and visitors,” says OOWA Executive Director Jennifer Busmann. “There is no better way to celebrate summer in the Wine Capital of Canada and support the Oliver Sunshine Festival than attending a fun, interactive wine tasting event like this one.”

“Jack & Jill”, a rock and roll band from Summerland, have been known to bring down the house at various private parties, events, festivals and the local pub and bar scene. They play a variety of song favourites ranging from Janis Joplin and No Doubt to Miranda Lambert and Queen.

The band is made up of a wide array of artists committed to keeping the tradition of “rock and roll” alive. Concert-goers can enjoy the live entertainment while sipping various locally produced wines and brews and enjoying the relaxing park atmosphere. Tasting tickets are only $1 and can be used for both food and beverage.

Taste the culinary creations of local chefs and vendors and celebrate the diverse culture of the area through food. “This is a great event for families,” says organizer Carol Sheridan. “There is so much green space to run and play around in and just a really relaxed night for all ages. Plan to bring chairs or a blanket, taste some food and wine, and dance.”

Sheridan notes that there will be shaved ice and non-alcoholic drinks for sale for kids.

Tickets for the Uncork the Sun event are just $30 for adults, $15 for students. Children under 8 are free. All proceeds go towards the Roots & Fruits Expo (Sunshine Festival). Tickets include a souvenir wine glass, five tasting tickets and live entertainment. A limited number of tickets are available for the event.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Oliver Visitor Centre, at the Oliver Community Centre, at www.oliverosoyoos.com or at the gate while they last. For information visit www.oliverrecreation.ca