At least two people were hospitalized after an accident involving what appeared to be a golf cart on McKinney Road east of Oliver this afternoon.

Police, fire crews and ambulance were called to the scene approximately two kilometres beyond the Osoyoos Indian Band office at around 3:45 pm.

Upon arrival, paramedics were treating two people near a golf cart that went off the road into a ditch. The severity of injuries are unknown.

No details are available yet on what caused the accident.