Tuc-el-Nuit students complete aquathon

You’ve heard of “dine and dash.” But what about “splash and dash?”

That’s what Tuc-el-Nuit students did today at Rotary Beach, the venue for the school’s third annual “splash and dash” aquathon.

Students raced into the water and ran along the beach before scrambling to get their socks and shoes to start running on nearby roads.

Students from the EPIC program at Southern Okanagan Secondary School volunteered to help keep the pupils safe by controlling traffic.

Don’t be surprised if you see some of these pupils compete in future triathlons.