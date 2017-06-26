Truck goes off road

Police, ambulance and firefighters were called to a motor vehicle accident reportedly involving power lines on Tucelnuit Drive late this morning.

Kelowna dispatch reported power lines down in the 7000 block of Tucelnuit Drive near Pelican Place, just north of Nk’ Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a truck in the bushes in front of a house.

Oliver RCMP report that a driver and a passenger were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause.