Truck goes off road

Truck goes off road

By
Oliver Chronicle
-
687
0
SHARE
A member of the Oliver RCMP investigates a motor vehicle accident involving a truck on Tucelnuit Drive near Pelican Place at approximately 11:30 am. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)
FortisBC employees inspect power lines on Tucelnuit Drive where a truck went off the road late this morning. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Police, ambulance and firefighters were called to a motor vehicle accident reportedly involving power lines on Tucelnuit Drive late this morning.

Kelowna dispatch reported power lines down in the 7000 block of Tucelnuit Drive near Pelican Place, just north of Nk’ Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a truck in the bushes in front of a house.

Oliver RCMP report that a driver and a passenger were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*