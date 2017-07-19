Tree planting project coming to Lion’s Park

The Oliver Parks and Recreation Society (OPRS) has been notified that an application to Tree Canada for funding towards a special tree planting project in Lion’s Park was successful.

The grant, in the amount of $4,659.52, will cover the cost of planting up to 86 trees in the park as well as the costs to hold a ceremonial tree planting event later this year.

One of the five strategic goals of the OPRS is to “connect people to nature through our parks.” By planting trees we unify a community, providing an opportunity for community involvement and empowerment that improves the quality of life in our neighbourhood, both socially and environmentally.

The tree planting project is called Oliver Has Roots, and its purpose was to show our pride in the roots of our community as well as add additional hardy, native trees to Lion’s Park for their colour, shade and cooling effects, and habitat for our local birds and animals.

Project planning was conducted through a series of community consultations, including the Royal Canadian Legion, the principal of Sen Pok Chin elementary school, and a local riparian expert. The selection of tree varieties was discussed and three specific varieties of trees were agreed to by all.

On the morning of Wednesday, September 27 in conjunction with National Tree Day, the Oliver Has Roots ceremonial tree planting event will take place. The Douglas Maple, a truly Canadian tree, will be planted by a local veteran. The Western Red Cedar, representing BC, will be planted by one of our homesteading seniors. The White Birch, a classic tree that symbolizes our First Nations community, will be planted by students of Sen Pok Chin elementary school.

After the planting ceremony, volunteers will assist parks staff in the planting of 75 additional trees of the same varieties in Lion’s Park. The National Tree Day event will be widely publicized in the hopes that several members of the community will participate.

Trees and other materials will be provided by a local nursery that specializes in native riparian plants, shrubs, and trees. A commemorative plaque, in full view of the International Hike and Bike Trail, will be installed to showcase the plantings to all who pass through the park, now and in the future.

Signage will also be added to identify each of the tree species and their significance to our area.

Comments from the public regarding this project are welcomed and can be forwarded to oprs@oliverrecreation.ca.

Anyone wishing to assist with the Oliver Has Roots tree planting project is asked to contact Carol Sheridan directly at carol@oliverrecreation.ca or 250-498-4985. Oliver Parks and Recreation Society