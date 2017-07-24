Toy Run motorcyclist dies near Oliver

Annual Toy Run participants are mourning the death of one of their own who died in an accident on Highway 97 north of Oliver on Saturday.

The driver of a three-wheel motorcycle reportedly left the roadway near Senkulmen Business Park while travelling with a group of riders at approximately 2:30 pm on July 22.

The group, supporting the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, was on its way to the Oliver branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. At one point a rider reportedly careened down a steep embankment near Enterprise Way.

Oliver firefighters assisted at the scene. Spokesman Rob Graham said they were initially called for an over-embankment rescue and went down the bank to assist. But operations were halted once it was determined that the rider was deceased.

Graham said firefighters subsequently helped to remove the body using ropes and a basket.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.