Townsite society in danger of folding

The Fairview Heritage Townsite Society may dissolve if new blood doesn’t take over the reins.

That’s what spokesperson Jessica Murphy is saying as she worries about the future of the group.

“Basically, the same people have been working on it for 16 years . . . and we’re tired.”

Murphy said they need seven people to step forward as new directors who are willing to develop the site, consisting of 88 acres off Fairview Road, west of Oliver.

“We’ve got some great ideas, but need technologically younger minds at work.”

The society was incorporated in 2002 and later secured a sub-lease for the site from the regional district. The group constructed a trail, which now needs maintenance, and a serpentine fence for the property.

Murphy said the society also began investigating a proposal to build a heritage hotel on the site.

She noted they have received public funding, including donations from local businesses.

Murphy stated it would be a shame to lose the Townsite history, so she’s hoping some people come forward.

“The reward is knowing you’re helping save a piece of history that I think is important. Once a heritage site is gone, it’s gone.”

For more information on the society, call Murphy at 250-498-2813.