Town’s priorities all wrong

Every time I drive or walk past Centennial campground, I wonder if council realizes what a jewel they have given up for the selfishness of one individual’s dream.

It brings to mind Joni Mitchell’s song “…you don’t know what you’ve got ‘till it’s gone; pave paradise, put up a parking lot.”

Where are all these families going to stay who bring their children in for training camps; all the people who come into town with their RVs for all the wonderful events Oliver sponsors; all the tourists who stay for a visit and then decide they would like to move to Oliver?

Where did Oliver’s priorities go wrong?

Sad. Sad. Sad.

Sandra Hodgins, Oliver