Town’s GPS fleet system is high-tech know-it-all

By Lyonel Doherty

Who’s the know-it-all in Oliver?

Apparently a high-tech GPS system that monitors the Town’s fleet of vehicles and its operators.

Twenty years ago the GPS Fleet system would have been something straight out of a science fiction movie, but it’s quite common today.

Recently Public Works manager Shawn Goodsell brought Town council up to date on its GPS Fleet system that currently monitors 23 vehicles (10 have extra sensors for gathering more data).

Goodsell said the system can locate equipment when a crewmember is away from his radio, and can track equipment that has engine problems.

It can also locate an operator nearest to a “trouble call” when necessary.

Where’s that missing fuel slip? Well, since the GPS knows who was driving the vehicle, it will save staff time tracking it down.

While it’s not a time machine, literally, it can go back in time to retrieve data.

Goodsell said the system records data when an accident occurs, and can alert drivers to correct their behaviour behind the wheel, such as speeding, harsh cornering, lack of seat belts and prolonged idling. (When drivers don’t abide by the parameters, the system will start beeping.)

The system also knows when a driver is taking longer to get to his destination, or if he goes somewhere else, Goodsell said.

“We’ve caught it a couple of times, but I’m not looking for it. I don’t have to sit there and watch people,” he told council.

When the GPS system was initially installed there were some concerns from staff, Goodsell admitted. For example, some employees were concerned that management was watching them. There was also excessive beeping from various parameters put on driving behaviours.

Goodsell said management was very open with employees about the system and advised them there could be some behaviour corrections. Since some adjustments were made there have been no further complaints, Goodsell said.

A new fleet management policy is now in place.

“This new policy has given staff better direction and understanding on what the Town requires and expects from employees in relation to vehicle use, the equipment and legislative requirements.”

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan noted there have been cost savings due to the new system.