Town will lose great asset by selling RV park land

Hello, is anyone listening? I don’t think so.

This is regarding the “Town to sell trailer park land to hotel developer” in the Chronicle on March 15.

Number one: It is not a trailer park, it is Centennial RV Park . . . Centennial as in 1967 – a gift. Where are the records? RV as in motorhomes/travel vehicles. Park as in trees and grass beside the river channel.

Number two: At the open house held by the Town only months ago to gather input by Oliver residents concerning the Official Community Plan, a Town councillor said to me: Don’t worry about a hotel being built there; it’s been talked about for years.

A hotel may be necessary, but not at the expense of a business that brings in a million dollars to our town economy every summer.

Vacationers spend at businesses/services such as groceries, restaurants, local crafts, fruit stands, golf courses and wineries, to name a few.

Families enjoy the water park while taking part in hall tournaments for all ages at the community grounds, or the Festival of the Grape or other events. They also stay at Centennial while checking out property for sale, houses and schools when looking to move here.

With all the empty lots in town, why build a hotel at Centennial RV Park? Wouldn’t one possible parcel of land be the west side of Station Street from Bank Avenue to Veterans Avenue, and across the road next to the RV park, which could be parking for the hotel/Town (from the library to the information centre)?

Also the service alley behind the Main Street buildings would be handy for the hotel too. Or any one of how many other vacant lots that could be used to make the Town look progressive.

Seriously, are you listening?

Come on, Mr. mayor and Town councillors, don’t dangle a hotel with a swimming pool without saying what we will lose.

Once the trees are gone, that’s it! Once the Centennial business has gone, the economy will be affected and there will still be empty lots.

Joy Vangen, Oliver