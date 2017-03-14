Town to sell land to hotel developer

By Lyonel Doherty

The Town of Oliver’s wish for a new hotel in the community may soon be a reality.

At Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Ron Hovanes announced that the Town received a proposal from Mundi Hotel Enterprises to buy two acres of Centennial RV Park for an 80-room hotel development.

“This project fits well with both our strategic plan and Official Community Plan in regard to downtown revite and economic development,” Hovanes said. “We have believed that we could support a hotel for years. It would really benefit the whole community.”

In January, the Town put out another call to prospective hoteliers to consider Oliver for hotel development. The Town received a number of hits, the mayor said.

“We have been working hard with one group and now they have put forward prods for an eighty room hotel.”

Along with the rooms, the company is proposing a pool and a restaurant patio on the hike and bike trail, Hovanes said.

He noted the trailer park property already has an Official Community Plan designation that would allow this development. But it will have to be rezoned, he pointed out.

It is expected that nothing will happen on the property until the park closes for the season this fall.

Town staff will review this year’s capital road projects to facilitate the design and construction on the Station Street property.

Mundi Hotel Enterprises (Ron Mundi) owns Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference Centre.