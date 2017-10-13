Town to get off the pot on cannabis legalization

By Lyonel Doherty

The Town of Oliver has a lot of work to do before marijuana is legalized in Canada next year.

This was the stark realization this week when council was told it doesn’t have much time to submit its input on how cannabis will be regulated in their midst.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said the province has launched an engagement process in order to work collaboratively with local governments to develop a regulatory framework.

The deadline to submit comment is Nov. 1.

Vaykovich said there is the potential for downloading of responsibilities and duties to local governments without funding.

This is what concerns Mayor Ron Hovanes the most.

“I don’t think we have any responsibility,” he said, noting the Town doesn’t have any responsibility in the sale of tobacco or liquor.

“It shouldn’t fall on our shoulders … if they want to make it legal, we should not be taking on responsibility of how it (marijuana) is used or enforced.”

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said the easy thing to do is have the Liquor Control Board (LCB) take it over.

“As far as retail distribution, there would be no change to our bylaws if the Liquor Control Board looks after it,” he said.

Councillor Maureen Doerr agreed that the LCB should take responsibility for it.

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan said people will have the ability to grow their own plants, which can be regulated and controlled in the Town’s zoning bylaws.

“We can start looking at our bylaws to get our homework done so next July we’re not scrambling,” she said.

Vaykovich said it’s “going to be a free-for-all out there” in terms of where plants can be grown.

Under the new Cannabis Act, provinces will regulate the distribution and sale of non-medical marijuana.

Vaykovich said Bill C-45 establishes a minimum age of 18 years to buy, grow and possess up to 30 grams of non-medical cannabis. But she noted that BC could set the minimum age to 21 or higher.

“Emerging evidence suggests cannabis use could affect brain development up to age 25.”

Under Bill C-45, persons under 18 will not be prohibited from possessing up to five grams of dried cannabis, Vaykovich said.

She also noted that public consumption of cannabis will be regulated in terms of where people can smoke or eat it.

Vaykovich said council may wish to consider amending the Parks Bylaw to prohibit all smoking in public parks.

Legalization raises legitimate concerns about the potential for marijuana-impaired driving to increase and make roads less safe, she indicated in her report.

Vaykovich said council may wish to lobby for increased funding for cannabis use enforcement.

Bill C-45 will allow adults to personally cultivate their own marijuana plants (four per household) indoors or outdoors. Vaykovich said it will be left up to provinces and territories to establish restrictions on where these plants can be located. She noted that security measures and guidelines will be needed to prevent theft and youth access.

“Council may wish to amend its land use bylaws that speak to the number of plants, height, security and location on properties,” Vaykovich said.

She offered the same suggestion for restricting the location of cannabis retail locations.