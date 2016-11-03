Town to compare council remuneration

The Town of Oliver is doing some homework to determine if councillor remuneration should be adjusted.

At a recent council meeting, the topic of remuneration was brought out of a previously closed meeting, with Mayor Ron Hovanes saying the issue doesn’t belong behind closed doors.

The mayor said the last time council looked at remuneration was 20 years ago.

“Council felt it might be a good idea to look at comparable communities (to see what councillors are paid).”

But Hovanes said this research will not be used to increase the stipends of the current council.

“It will not hurt to have the CAO look into it,” he noted.

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan said it will be up to council to decide if its remuneration will be adjusted.

“Nobody on council will be giving themselves a raise,” the mayor said, noting the in-house study will be considered by future councils.

The mayor’s remuneration is approximately $26,500 a year, while councillors make between $12,000 and $14,000 a year. Water councillors make about $5,300 a year.

By Lyonel Doherty