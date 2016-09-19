Town supports outdoor smoking prohibition call

The Town of Oliver is supporting the Canadian Cancer Society in its call to prohibit smoking (or vape products) in outdoor public places.

Council agreed to write a letter of support to the society that is recommending the ban to the BC government in hopes it will expand the scope of the Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act.

In a letter to the town, Megan Klitch from the society indicated they want to prohibit smoking and vaping on patios, in parks, playgrounds and beaches.

“In addition to protecting citizens from second-hand smoke exposure, smoke and vape-free outdoor places support people who want to quit smoking and provide positive role modeling for children and youth,” Klitch noted.

She pointed out the annual economic burden attributed to tobacco in BC is $2 billion.

“Effective tobacco control measures saves lives, financial resources and are vital to protecting the integrity of BC’s health care system,” Klitch said.

As a point of interest, Councillor Maureen Doerr said Rogers Arena in Vancouver won’t let patrons back in if they leave for a smoke.

Oliver Mayor Ron Hovanes clarified that the Town won’t be sending bylaw enforcement officers out on the street to ticket smokers.