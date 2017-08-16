Town supports golf club’s relief application

The Town of Oliver has written a letter of support for Fairview Mountain Golf Course in its application for disaster relief.

This spring the golf course sustained damage from flooding when new streams were created on the property. As a result, the golf course put forth an application to the National Disaster Mitigation Program for stream channel restoration.

A wildfire in 2015 burned across the hillside above the golf course, and since that time the course has been affected by strong water flows in spring time. Prior to 2015 only minimal stream flow was observed.

This spring the golf course had to build makeshift bridges over some of the streams. Mayor Ron Hovanes said the Town recognizes the impact that flooding has had on the golf course. The mitigation program will help restore the stream channels in the area to prevent future flooding damage.