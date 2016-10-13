Town seeking new bylaw enforcement contract after SOS Security walks

The Town of Oliver is once again looking to secure a new bylaw enforcement contract after SOS Security has decided to walk.

On Tuesday, Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich brought council up to date on the issue, saying SOS ended its contract but has agreed to provide service until the end of October.

The security company terminated the contract after one of its bylaw enforcement officers (Donald Lowndes) resigned. He made allegations against the Town, saying Vaykovich cancelled tickets that he wrote, overrode bylaw warnings, and evicted him from his Station Street “office.”

SOS Security supported the allegations.

Vaykovich said 49 tickets were issued, with 10 being cancelled. The tickets cancelled were primarily for minor parking infractions, overnight parking and for incomplete information related to out-of-province visitors.

“Being the height of the summer it was felt the message to out-of-town visitors was less than positive,” Vaykovich said.

She noted the parking infractions were for parking over the white line and overnight parking adjacent to Centennial Park.

If the actions were not impeding traffic, the tickets were cancelled, she stated. However, some tickets were valid as vehicles were parked in a manner that impeded traffic.

“No tickets relating to park concerns were cancelled, and Town staff continue to work through these infractions using the bylaw adjudication process,” Vaykovich said.

The Town issued parking permits to two local residents who park their semi-trailer

trucks in the Station Street area. Vaykovich said she didn’t know that Lowndes asked Public Works to install “No Overnight Parking/Camping” signs on Station Street.

Councillor Jack Bennest asked Director of Operations Shawn Goodsell that if the bylaw officer asked him to change signs in town, would he? Goodsell said Lowndes did ask him to change the signs, but he was under the impression that the officer already discussed this with Vaykovich.

Vaykovich said the bylaw officer felt the signs were warranted as truck drivers were going to the park and drinking. According to Lowndes, there were noise complaints associated with these transport trucks.

The drivers disputed the action and sought remediation to allow the overnight parking. The permit allows only these two rigs to park their overnight, with the provision not to idle for any length of time to reduce the noise complaints.

Vaykovich said Lowndes searched for a location to park his RV trailer while

employed with SOS during the summer months. But no formal approval was granted to park the RV on Station Street, although it was known to staff that he was parking on

Town property.

Vaykovich said Town bylaws stipulate that there is no camping on Town property except in Centennial Park.

“The contract for bylaw enforcement talks to the requirement of vehicle and foot patrols, it did not indicate that an ‘office’ was required in the Town.”

After receipt of numerous complaints from residents, SOS was notified to remove the

trailer.

Vaykovich gave council a bylaw enforcement activity report, saying the Town received 113 complaints, with 81 complete and 32 active from May 1 to August 31. The complaints were in relation to nuisance, untidy/unsightly premises, noise, traffic, animal control and zoning infractions.

Council acknowledged that weeds on empty lots were an issue.

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan said a substantial amount of bylaw enforcement time was focused in the parks compared to other years. This was a factor in having fewer conflicts between visitors and residents, she pointed out.

By Lyonel Doherty