Town reviews sidewalk strategy

By Lyonel Doherty

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and the same goes for Oliver’s sidewalks.

But Town council is working on a strategy to add more to the mix. At a recent meeting, council reviewed a sidewalk infill strategy presented by Director of Operations Shawn Goodsell.

He began by saying the town has 19 kilometres (19,000 metres) of concrete sidewalks, 8,200 metres (8.2 kilometres) of asphalt sidewalks and paths, and 810 metres of gravel pathways/trails.

Goodsell noted that proposed distances for new sidewalks and pathways in Oliver is nearly six kilometres.

He noted the Spartan Street sidewalk extension (phase 1) from Fairview Road to Rockcliffe Road cost approximately $74,000 for a length of 235 metres.

The proposed Fairview Road curb and sidewalk from Spartan Street to Princess Place is estimated to cost $744,000.

Goodsell said phase 2 of the Spartan Street project (from Rockcliffe Road to School Avenue – 260 metres) is budgeted at $189,000.

Goodsell noted that Station Street will need upgrading (new sidewalk) in front of the new Coast Hotel under development.

Councillor Petra Veintimilla said new sidewalks will help address speeding concerns by slowing motorists down.

She also pointed out there has been frequent mention for the need of a sidewalk on Tucelnuit Drive near Cherry Grove Estates Mobile Home Park.

Veintimilla said Mountainview Drive is a “super dangerous” area in need of a sidewalk.