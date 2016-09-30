Town reports dog bite outcome following FOI request

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Oliver Chronicle has shed more light on the outcome of a dog bite incident in Lion’s Park this summer.

The July 15 incident involved a Boxer/Rottweiler cross that broke away from its guardian and bit a woman walking her dogs on the hike and bike trail. The victim suffered puncture wounds that required stitches.

The dog (Stormie) and her litter of six puppies were impounded, and pursuant to the Animal Control Bylaw, the mother was declared “aggressive.”

In the Town of Oliver, aggressive dogs must be securely confined indoors, and if it is in a public place, it must wear a muzzle and be attached to a leash no longer than 1.2 metres.

The dog owner, who was previously identified as homeless, signed a compliance agreement to pay $528 in penalties (including impound and boarding fees).

The agreement also stipulated that: the owner must purchase an approved muzzle for the dog; and must not take Stormie to any public place without following various guidelines outlined in the agreement.

The agreement states that if the dog injures any person or domestic animal in a public place or on private property, it will be seized. The Town will then apply for a court order to have the dog destroyed.

Soon after the dog bite incident, the Oliver Chronicle asked the Town what happened to the dog and what fines were assessed. The Chronicle was informed that it would have to fill out an FOI request form to get those answers.