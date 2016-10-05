Town replaces lights

The Town has recently replaced 26, 100 watt high pressure sodium (HPS) lights with light-emitting diode (LED) lights in the Tucelnuit area with the services of Argon Electric.

The town expects to see the best power savings on Town-owned light standards because the wattage with the new LEDs are only 44 watts per head compared to the existing 100 watt per head for the HPS lights.

The streets you will see these new lights on are Chardonnay Avenue, Shiraz Ave., Lakeside Drive, Zinfandel Ave. and Mountain Drive.

The Town still needs to replace some lights on Cabernet Place and hopes to replace more on other streets as budgets permit.