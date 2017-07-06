Town releases in-camera resolutions

When the Town of Oliver releases closed resolutions, it’s the next best thing to being a fly on the wall during in-camera meetings.

But don’t get too excited because much of what is discussed behind closed doors is rather dry.

Recently council released its closed resolutions for the period of Nov 1, 2016 to May 31 of this year.

Some of the resolutions include:

Council direct staff to invite Avalon Alliance Inc. back to a meeting to provide an update regarding land development interest in Centennial RV Park

Not enter into a proposed contract for hotel development from Lomond Management Ltd. due to the following concerns: percentage over a set fee; no fee would be charged until there was a shovel in the ground; no definition of soft and hard costs, and government fees

CUPE wage increase of 8.5 per cent over five years with no reduction in benefit package

Retain unit 106 at Park Place and continue to pay monthly strata fees until a viable option becomes available to sell the unit at a profit

Provide notice to Centennial RV Park that the Town intends to cancel the lease and enter into negotiations with Ron Mundi to develop a hotel

Town will not participate in the development at 6089 Main Street

Enter into a long-term lease for the Town-owned portions of the parking lot at 291 Fairview Road with FourPharm Ventures

On March 8, 2017, develop a purchase and sale agreement with Mundi Hotel Developments and proceed with rezoning of Centennial RV Park.