Town proposes one fire pit per campground

The way things are going, the days are numbered for having a good ol’ campfire.

“Fire pits in campgrounds will be a thing of the past,” said Oliver Mayor Ron Hovanes while discussing Fire Control Bylaw 1369 at last week’s council meeting.

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan agreed, saying there will probably be zero burning allowed in the future.

“There will be campfire bans the entire season; something that will be the norm.”

In her report, Cowan said the draft bylaw allows one wood burning fire pit per campground in the Tourist Commercial One (CT1) Zone.

She noted the regulations have been drafted to accommodate both the needs of campgrounds and the “attempt to reduce conflict with the surrounding residential areas.”

Cowan noted that propane or gas burning pits can be used with no restrictions regarding the number per property.

She added that fines of $200 can be imposed for a contravention of the bylaw, a document that is supported by the Oliver Fire Department.

This summer Lakeside Resort proprietor Paul Bouchard addressed council expressing a concern about the bylaw. He said allowing only one fire pit for all of his customers wasn’t going to work, and he fears a further loss of business because of it.

According to Bouchard, he has never heard anyone directly complain about the resort’s campfires, despite the fact the Town has received complaints about the smoke.

Town Councillor Petra Veintimilla spoke against the new bylaw, saying she was concerned about limiting the resort to one campfire on the beach.

She suggested the bylaw’s wording allow one fire pit for every 20 sites in the resort.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger asked if there was a way to give Lakeside a special permit to have more than one pit.

Cowan said council could write that in the bylaw. The Lakeside Resort has 54 campsites, 18 cabanas and a number of suites available.

But Councillor Maureen Doerr reminded council about past complaints regarding smoke.

“If we say you can have more than one (campfire), what are we creating . . . unhappy residents, more phone calls.”

Council decided to forward the draft bylaw to the Oliver Fire Protection District for feedback.